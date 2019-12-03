Flamborough parent concerned about bullying on school buses

Board chair and Ward 11 and 12 trustee Alex Johnstone said there is a procedure in place, required by law, for bus drivers to report incidents.

However, the tracking process is changing, Johnstone said, adding trustees had concerns about tracking incidents on buses, which previously had been done at the local school level.

“We’ve now requested that the tracking take place centrally,” she said, adding moving forward that data will be tracked by the board, allowing trustees to look at a wholesome picture of incidents on buses. “To get a better understanding of the incidents that are taking place.”

Johnstone said it will also give trustees information on how the issues are resolved, helping inform the board’s policies and procedures moving forward.

“It help inform us about what is working and what needs to be better supported,” she said, adding the principal should always be following up with students in bus-based incidents. “The school bus is considered to be part of the school day and it is our responsibility to ensure safety on our school buses.”

Johnstone said, first and foremost, they want drivers to focus on transporting students to and from school safely.

“Appreciating that there are concerns, many of our bus routes successfully make it to school each day,” she said. “When there is an incident our bus drivers are professional and address the incident as it occurs.

“Those instances are then followed up on at the school level by the principal.”

She stressed that while the incidents were previously tracked at the school level, it would have been brought to the board as part of the Safe Schools report trustees receive annually and includes all instances of bullying. However, it would not have differentiated between incidents at school or on the bus, instead being listed as an incident within the school.

“Trustees would have been aware of an incident involving bullying, but they would not have been aware of where the incident took place,” she said.

Johnstone said the board’s Safe Schools: Bullying Prevention and Intervention Panel will look at how to improve bullying identification, reporting and interventions in all areas — including buses. And she said moving forward the intent is to more specifically track the incidents taking place on school buses.

Ward 15 trustee Penny Deathe, who requested the incidents be tracked centrally and broken down between school or bus-based issues, said she has heard concerns about bullying on buses.

“It’s usually a continuation of the school or wherever else,” she said, “but it definitely does happen on buses.

“I have had parent concerns and parents report that their child is being picked on or bullied on a bus.”

She said the board expects students to feel safe on school buses, as they are an extension of the school day.

Deathe said the review of board’s bullying procedures is meant to help the HWDSB determine how and where bullying is taking place.

“To break down the information a little more and determine where we need to put in extra measures,” she said.

In terms of a solution to bullying on buses, Deathe said the board will need to look at a number of options — including cameras on buses or additional bus monitors.

“Those are all things that we need to look at,” she said. “We have made it a priority with the director — bus safety and bullying on buses.”

For her part, McMaster — who sent her detailed findings to trustees, the premier and MPP Donna Skelly, among others, said she plans to push the issue of cameras on buses and the issue of bullying on school buses at the provincial level.

“I demand change,” she said. “I’m not expecting it.

“This is their responsibility and they are negligent when it comes to school buses.”