Ontario’s public secondary teachers hit the picket lines Wednesday, Hamilton schools closed

School is cancelled for thousands of students across Hamilton this morning.

As the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) had warned, their members — teachers and education workers — would walk off the job Wednesday, Dec. 4, if they could not reach a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation, said before the union's midnight deadline that no progress had been made at the table — the fourth straight day of bargaining and he held out little hope for a settlement.

He later said the province has offered "nothing" since Saturday to "ensure the quality of education" and while he sympathizes with parents and students facing the disruption of a strike, he said a one-day job action is "nothing like the disruption" the Ford government's changes would bring.

A government source said its negotiators had waited till Tuesday night for a revised offer from the OSSTF in response to the "many different offers and moves we have made."

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, talks continued but it seemed unlikely both sides would stike an agreement that night.

Midnight was the planned deadline for the one-day strike decision.

What does this mean?

In Hamilton, all public secondary schools, along with all French Catholic and French public elementary and secondary are closed to students Wednesday.

All public elementary schools are open.