Waterdown high school teachers picket as part of provincial strike

Waterdown District High School teachers and secretarial staff picketed along Parkside Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 4 as part of a one-day, provincewide strike.

The strike comes amid negotiations between Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation and the province on a new collective agreement. The teachers, who picketed in front of WDHS from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in two shifts, said they had received support from the community.

“We’ve been really well-received,” said WDHS teacher and union collective bargaining representative Amy Richardson. “I’ve been teaching for 16 years and I have never been on a walkout strike like this, so I didn’t know what to expect.

“It’s just been incredible — the support from the community has truly been incredible.”

“We truly enjoy being in the classroom and we’re hoping to get back into it and working under a fair contract as soon as possible.” - WDHS teacher Amy Richardson

The strike closed all public secondary schools, along with all French Catholic and French public elementary and secondary schools in Hamilton. However, all public elementary schools are open and all Catholic elementary and secondary schools in the city remained open.

The OSSTF had set a deadline of midnight on Dec. 3 for progress on a new deal, but president Harvey Bischof said before the union's midnight deadline that no progress had been made.

In a statement Tuesday evening education minister Stephen Lecce said the government had remained reasonable, “with the objective of keeping students in class.”

“It has been over 200 days since we first started bargaining with OSSTF and in that time, they have not made any substantive moves since their first proposal was tabled,” Lecce said. “Even while the government made enhanced offers, there is no indication OSSTF intends to make any moves, except to affirm their insistence on a $1.5 billion increase in pay and benefits.

“The onus is on OSSTF to be reasonable, stay at the table, and to cancel this needless escalation that is hurting children, parents, and families."

Richardson said the OSSTF feels that the government has not been providing accurate information about negotiations.