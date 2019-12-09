Call for inquest into death of Devon Freeman

Devon Freeman was a 16-year-old boy who needed help when he fled his Flamborough group home in early October 2017.
Without being seen, he walked into the wooded area at the back of the property and died by suicide. No one searched the grounds and his body — still hanging in a tree — wasn't found for six months, when kids playing outside accidentally tossed a ball too far into the woods.
Now Devon's grandmother, Pam Freeman, and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nations, of which he was a member, are calling for a coroner's inquest to understand the "multiple system failures" that culminated in his death and the delay in finding him.
They formally asked for an inquest Thursday, sending a lengthy, joint letter signed by lawyers on behalf of Pam and the First Nation to the office of the regional supervising coroner, Karen Schiff.
"The lack of communication and the multiple system failures between and among the various serving organizations in Devon's case is almost unimaginable," the letter says. "It is the overarching and consistent theme reflected at nearly every stage of the tragic circumstances leading to and surrounding Devon's death."
Devon's disappearance, the discovery of his body and his family's questions about what happened have been extensively covered in The Spectator, from when he was reported missing to when, in April 2018, Devon's body was found at Lynwood Charlton Centre's Flamborough site.
The discovery devastated Pam who had cared for Devon and his sisters when their mom — her daughter — was unable. The mother died when Devon was six, adding to the troubles he was already experiencing. Devon was eventually diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder, anxiety and PTSD.
When Devon would have a meltdown, he couldn't control himself. As Devon grew bigger — he stood at six-foot-two — Pam's health declined and she could no longer safely control him.
He eventually ended up at the Lynwood site on Collinson Road, a secluded area near Highway 5 and Brock Road. He was a ward of children's aid when he disappeared.
Devon was not happy at Lynwood and ran away often. In the letter to the coroner, they say he was labelled a "runaway" and that meant Hamilton police "barely searched for him." Devon's body was found no more than 35 metres from the back of the property.
Pam wasn't told he was missing until five weeks after he had disappeared and the First Nation, who were supposed to be informed, weren't told until his body was discovered.
The First Nation brought on lawyer Sarah Clarke — an advocate for children and families with experience working for First Nations in child welfare cases — who requested records.
What they found was that Devon had attempted to hang himself from a tree months before his death, in May 2017. He told a worker at his group home that a friend cut him down, yet he was not taken to hospital and Pam and the First Nation were not told.
"The lack of communication between the society, the HPS, Pamela and the First Nation in this case raises serious questions about whether Devon's status as a First Nations youth contributed to the attitudes, assumptions and narrative that developed regarding his disappearance and, ultimately, the worth of his life," the letter says.
Hamilton police and Hamilton CAS said they cannot comment on the case because of the possibility of an inquest.
Lynwood Charlton's executive director has said Devon's death was devastating for staff and his organization would participate in an inquest.
There have been many calls before for inquests into deaths of children, including Indigenous children, who died by suicide while in the care of children's aid. This led to an expert panel review of 12 deaths between 2014 and 2017.
However, there are two critical issues in Devon's case that are not addressed in this review — "the lack of communication between and among his serving organizations, and an appropriate police search protocol/response once Devon was reported missing."
Devon's death does not meet the criteria for a mandatory inquest — such as when someone dies suddenly in custody.
Coroners turn to the Coroners Act when deciding whether or not to conduct a discretionary inquest, said Cheryl Mahyr, spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Coroner. If all of the details about how, where and by what manner someone has died are known and "there is little possibility of an inquest jury making useful recommendations to prevent similar deaths, then an inquest is unlikely to occur."
For Pam, it has been a long journey, but she feels she can't move on without more answers. She doesn't want another family to go through what she has. She doesn't want another child to face what happened to Devon.
"Devon's story is tragic, but his life should not be without meaning," the letter says. "We have collective opportunity to shine a light on his life and his death, to examine the many cracks in the system that allowed him to die, and to ensure that those cracks are sealed so that another child does not slip through again."
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
