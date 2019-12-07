Windsor Spitfires shut out Saginaw Spirit 3-0

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW — Kari Piiroinen made 23 saves leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-0 victory over the Saginaw Spirit. Will Cuylle added a goal for the Spitfires.
Marshall Frappier made 29 saves for the Spirit.
The Spitfires led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Cuylle scored.
Windsor extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period on a goal by Kyle McDonald.
In the third period Windsor padded their lead to 3-0 after Connor Corcoran scored.
Neither team converted on the power play. The Spitfires failed to score in four opportunities while the Spirit failed to score in six chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Kari Piiroinen (Windsor), 2. Will Cuylle (Windsor) and 3. Marshall Frappier (Saginaw).
