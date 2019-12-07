Windsor Spitfires shut out Saginaw Spirit 3-0

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW — Kari Piiroinen made 23 saves leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 3-0 victory over the Saginaw Spirit. Will Cuylle added a goal for the Spitfires.

Marshall Frappier made 29 saves for the Spirit.

The Spitfires led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Cuylle scored.

Windsor extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period on a goal by Kyle McDonald.