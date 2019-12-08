PHOTOS + VIDEO: Robots rule at Hamilton competition

Students from 24 Catholic elementary schools gathered Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School for the fifth annual First Lego League Hamilton qualifier robotics competition.

Students in grades 6-8 constructed and programed Lego robots to compete in time trials that saw drivers calculate trajectories to deliver payloads to points on a map and mount a ramp.

For each task completed in the prescribed time, the team won points. The team with the most points at the end of three runs won.

Alaina Giannasi, a robotics coach and teacher at St. Thomas the Apostle in Waterdown, said elementary students use block programming instead of Java, which is used in high schools.

Coding is not yet part of the elementary school curriculum, but coaches introduce interested students to Java in the coding club, she said.

Club members build the robots using Lego software kits, such as Mindstorms.

In her grade 2/3 classroom, Giannasi uses Micro Bits for students to program little coding chips that create movements with lights. "The kids love it."

Last year, she used ScratchJr block coding in her kindergarten class.

"They catch on to it right away, especially when you show them that they are just making the little picture move. They get really excited and then they want to know more."

The goal of the First Lego League is to get children aged nine to 14 excited about science and technology and teach them valuable employment and life skills.