Sarnia Sting double up Erie Otters 6-3

ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, ERIE — Jamieson Rees had a goal and two assists leading the Sarnia Sting to a 6-3 victory over the Erie Otters in OHL action. Benjamin Gaudreau made 44 saves for the Sting.

The teams were tied 2-2 at the end of the first period. Nolan Burke and Eric Hjorth scored for Sarnia while Drew Hunter and Noah Sedore scored for Erie.

The Sting moved ahead 4-2 in the second period after two goals from Ryan Roth.

In the third period the Sting padded their lead to 6-3 after goals from Rees and Justin Nolet. Brendan Hoffmann scored for the Otters.