London Knights best Guelph Storm 3-1

News 11:45 PM OurWindsor.Ca

SLEEMAN CENTRE, GUELPH — Alec Regula scored a goal leading the London Knights to a 3-1 victory over the Guelph Storm in Ontario Hockey League action. Connor McMichael added two assists for the Knights.

The Knights led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Luke Evangelista and Cole Tymkin.

Guelph gained ground in the second period, trailing 2-1 on a goal by Pavel Gogolev.

In the third period the Knights padded their lead to 3-1 after Regula scored.

On the power play, the Knights scored once in five opportunities while the Storm failed to score in eight opportunities.

The Stars of the game were: 1. Alec Regula (London), 2. Pavel Gogolev (Guelph) and 3. Connor McMichael (London).

This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.

