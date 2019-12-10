Daly, re-elected Hamilton Catholic board chair, speaks to hope and renewal

Pat Daly was re-elected chairperson of the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board at its Dec. 3 meeting, when he set the board on a path to hope and renewal during his initial address.

“To Christians, the future does have a name, and its name is Hope,” said Daly, quoting Pope Francis.

Daly, who will be serving his 29th term as chair, explained that the local Catholic board and its school are on the precipice of challenge and renewal.

“Our school system’s Christ-centred mission can be summarized in our board’s motto of Believing, Achieving and Serving,” he said noting the continued work on the multi-year strategic plan.

Through his address, Daly encouraged the board and other leaders in the Catholic education system to actively listen to the voices of all stakeholders — from students to teachers to parents and pastors.

“At the system and school level, it is their hopes, their dreams and the will of God that should shape our future.”

This year, the board's priorities focus on “initiatives that support the faith formation and well-being of staff,” as well as mental health training.

The board will also renew its effort to help those students impacted by special needs or other challenges such as socio-economic factors.

Daly sought to give “objective consideration of the upcoming report on special education programming, flowing from funds received through the Audit and Accountability Fund and a review of data and criteria, which contribute to the identification of Equal Opportunities schools."

In addition to mental health initiatives, efforts to continue both Christian meditation and supporting arts programs was another area Daly said must be renewed.