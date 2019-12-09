Four charged in organized auto theft ring; at least 39 vehicles stolen in four months, Hamilton police say

'Tis the season ... to fall prey to a scam

Hamilton police seized 27 guns used in crimes last year — where did they come from?

Churn of possession charges in Hamilton makes case for truce in 'war on drugs'

Other properties searched include:

• 119 Parkdale Ave. N., Zara Auto Sales;

• 6 Macallum St., AB Auto Recyclers and Dealer Exports;

• 521 Wentworth St. N., a gated storage compound;

• 15 Wentworth St. N., Mr. Temo Auto Repairs & Cars-X Auto Sales;

• 684 Mud St., Stoney Creek Airport where two hangers were leased.

Most of the stolen vehicles came from rental businesses where thieves allegedly used fake identification to rent vehicles that were never returned, or they would copy keys and then come back and steal vehicles, Torrie said.

"The target was rental companies, the vehicles were stolen all over southern Ontario," she said.

The vehicles were mostly "high end" including Audi, Mercedes, Land Rover and fully-loaded pickups.

Police said they also found various car parts, keys, fobs, fraudulent vehicle identification numbers, shipping documents, cash, gold and stolen Mexican passports.

Yehia Al-Jbouri, 50, is charged with 28 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, 12 counts of trafficking property obtained by crime, fraud over $5,000, four counts of fraudulent concealment, six counts of tamper with vehicle identification number, conspiracy to commit and participating in activities of a criminal organization.

Zeyad Al-Khafaji, 45, is charged with fraud over $5,000, fraudulent concealment, conspiracy to commit and participating in activities of a criminal organization.

Amer Al-Ogaili, 46, is charged with 13 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, four counts of trafficking in property obtained by crime, three counts of fraudulent concealment, five counts of tamper with vehicle identification number and participate in activities of a criminal organization.

Nahla Khayon, 46, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The three men — Al-Jbouri, Al-Khafaji and Al-Ogaili — were released on bail and are scheduled to return to court Jan. 6.

Khayon was released on a promise to appear in court. Her next court date is Jan. 21.

Hamilton police had help from the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC), the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and Canada Border Services Agency in its investigation.

"Stolen vehicles probably account for somewhere around a billion dollars a year across the country; I would say a quarter of that happens right here in southern Ontario," said Steve Kee, of the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

He warned drivers to be vigilant — including not keeping identification in vehicles and leaving keys or fobs in site.

He also warned would-be car buyers to beware.

"If you think there is a deal that is too good, there is probably something wrong with that," he said.

The Project Seagull investigation is ongoing and police said there may be more charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Torrie at 905-546-2991.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec