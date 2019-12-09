Hamilton school unions strike anti-violence task force

“The general thought is, ‘What harm can a five-year-old do?’ And they can do quite a bit of harm, actually,” she said.

“We can have anything from hitting, punching, spitting, biting educators in the room or other children in the room, to completely trashing the room and need for the room to be evacuated.”

The formation of the task force comes as the public board is launching an independent bullying review in response to the outcry over the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.

Dufour said however valuable the review and a recent PA day dedicated to preventing bullying may be, they are more concerned with student-on-student violence.

The September public board showed staff reported 2,560 violent incidents in 2018-19, with Grade 2s the biggest offenders, accounting for 21 per cent.

Dufour said she backs integrating students with behavioural issues into regular classrooms, but doing so without proper supports “is basically abandonment” and results in more violent outbursts.

“Teachers, early childhood educators, we’re not social workers, we’re not psychiatrists,” she said.

“We’re educators and we have a great wealth of knowledge for behaviour management and classroom management, but when you have children who have extreme needs, we need more supports into the system than we have.”

Public-board education director Manny Figueiredo said he hopes union groups will still participate in the bullying review because it’s designed to address violence against staff as well as students, but still welcomes the task force.

He said as a former teacher and principal he agrees classroom supports are critical, which is why the board employs social workers, behaviour analysts, child and youth care practitioners and educational assistants to work with students.

“We’d always welcome and sometimes need more supports at times, and we do the best with the supports we’re given,” Figueiredo said. “We welcome any kind of feedback.”