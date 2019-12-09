Hamilton councillors approve 2020 capital budget with a 0.87 per cent increase

The good new is Hamilton councillors have cut the proposed 2020 tax supported capital budget while seeing needed road, housing and transit projects funded.

The bad news is that the average property owner with a home valued at $385,600 will still pay an extra $31 next year as the city’s $200 million infrastructure deficit continues to grow.

Last year councillors approved a capital tax increase of 0.52 per cent.

Finance staff had recommended a 1.10 per cent increase, but councillors agreed to defer about $2 million in development charges for police services and library projects until 2021, reducing the overall capital levy to 0.87 per cent increase at their Dec. 9 budget meeting.

The capital budget is only a portion of the city’s overall budget process that is expected to be concluded in the spring. Councillors still have to settle on the 2020 operating budget that is sitting at about an average 5 per cent tax increase.

“I think this is a reasonable, sound, prudent capital budget,” said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson. “We do desperately still need help from the federal and provincial governments.”

The nearly $400 million capital budget includes spending $18.7 million on new roads, $15.6 million on transit, another $8.9 million for recreation facilities, and $5.9 million for parks and open space.

The budget includes $300,000 for an environmental assessment to widen Rymal Road from Dartnall to Upper James and tapping into $2.2 million from the federal gas tax and $8.7 million using development charge debt to update Rymal Road East from Fletcher to Upper Centennial.

The city is scheduled to spend about $28.8 million on affordable housing such as repairing 20 buildings and 1,500 units and rehabilitate 50 units so they can accommodate people. The budget also includes spending $10.2 million on the West Harbour development and a total of $100.9 million to resurface 205 kilometres of roadway, reconstructing 9.7 kilometres of roads and building 19.3 million in new streets.

The capital budget still contains a 0.5 per cent levy – which raises about $4.3 million – that is directed to infrastructure. Councillors over the last few years have approved the levy to address the city’s infrastructure deficit.