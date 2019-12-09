Hamilton councillors approve 2020 capital budget with a 0.87 per cent increase

The good new is Hamilton councillors have cut the proposed 2020 tax supported capital budget while seeing needed road, housing and transit projects funded.
The bad news is that the average property owner with a home valued at $385,600 will still pay an extra $31 next year as the city’s $200 million infrastructure deficit continues to grow.
Last year councillors approved a capital tax increase of 0.52 per cent.
Finance staff had recommended a 1.10 per cent increase, but councillors agreed to defer about $2 million in development charges for police services and library projects until 2021, reducing the overall capital levy to 0.87 per cent increase at their Dec. 9 budget meeting.
The capital budget is only a portion of the city’s overall budget process that is expected to be concluded in the spring. Councillors still have to settle on the 2020 operating budget that is sitting at about an average 5 per cent tax increase.
“I think this is a reasonable, sound, prudent capital budget,” said Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson. “We do desperately still need help from the federal and provincial governments.”
The nearly $400 million capital budget includes spending $18.7 million on new roads, $15.6 million on transit, another $8.9 million for recreation facilities, and $5.9 million for parks and open space.
The budget includes $300,000 for an environmental assessment to widen Rymal Road from Dartnall to Upper James and tapping into $2.2 million from the federal gas tax and $8.7 million using development charge debt to update Rymal Road East from Fletcher to Upper Centennial.
The city is scheduled to spend about $28.8 million on affordable housing such as repairing 20 buildings and 1,500 units and rehabilitate 50 units so they can accommodate people. The budget also includes spending $10.2 million on the West Harbour development and a total of $100.9 million to resurface 205 kilometres of roadway, reconstructing 9.7 kilometres of roads and building 19.3 million in new streets.
The capital budget still contains a 0.5 per cent levy – which raises about $4.3 million – that is directed to infrastructure. Councillors over the last few years have approved the levy to address the city’s infrastructure deficit.
But that wasn’t enough for Ward 1 Coun. Maureen Wilson who attempted to get her colleagues to address the city’s $200 million annual infrastructure deficit.
To reach Hamilton’s pre-amalgamation levels of infrastructure funding would mean adding $16 million annually over the next four years, said Mike Zegarac, corporate services general manager. Councillors voted 9-4 to reject Wilson’s motion to at least study the idea of raising the city’s infrastructure spending from 13 per cent to at least 15 to 20 per cent.
“I’m still struggling with this budget,” said Wilson. “I think we have to as a city to make some sort of plan in place that says we are going to at least enter into the plateau of 15 to 20 per cent.”
Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark criticized the provincial and federal governments for reducing infrastructure funding to municipalities, while still allowing them to pick up the bill for repairing roads, bridges and other structures.
“I have seen the gross budget shrink dramatically and it gets switched to transit and higher order transit. And (the budget) is much higher than roads,” said Clark. “They quickly point fingers at municipalities that they are not doing their job.”
Mayor Fred Eisenberger said municipalities only receive about eight per cent of any tax dollar compared to the province’s 42 per cent share and the federal government’s 50 per cent portion.
“There’s definitely something wrong with that picture,” said Eisenberger. “And I can assure you that is a constant topic of conversation and until such time we get that one addressed, we just have to keep prioritizing our capital spending.”
