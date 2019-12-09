Flamborough-Glanbrook MP critical of Liberal throne speech

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet is critical of the Trudeau government’s throne speech.

In Sweet’s eyes the speech, which was delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette on Dec. 5 to open Canada’s 43rd Parliament, didn’t speak to the collaboration necessary in a minority Parliament.

“I don’t think it’s overwhelmingly partisan to say, if you were in a majority government and then a minority, you would want to come back with your first statement being something about some specifics that you want to correct,” said Sweet, who was re-elected to his fifth term in the House of Commons in the October election. “This document didn’t really address a lot of those things — it was full of platitudes.”

Sweet said he's deeply concerned that agriculture wasn't mentioned in the throne speech.

“This document didn’t really address a lot of those things — it was full of platitudes.” — David Sweet

“For us locally, particularly in the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook where almost all of farms for the greater city of Hamilton are located, there’s over $1 billion of (gross domestic product) that comes from our agricultural community,” he said. “Not one word about it.”

He said it's particularly concerning because of the damage China levied on Canada by barring Canadian canola, beef and pork.

“The fact that that was not mentioned in the Throne Speech was very troubling.”

In addition, Sweet felt the speech lacked a mention of working with international partners to battle climate change.

“We have three provinces — Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick — who have signed a memorandum of understanding in the development of small modular reactors,” he said. “There’s a great opportunity … to send a message that here’s a homegrown answer to (greenhouse gas) reduction, a homegrown answer to clean air and something that would unite the federal government with these provinces that were seeking to take good, safe Canadian technology and place it in areas where they still have high GHG emissions.”

Sweet said while the speech included an overarching mention of infrastructure commitments, there was no mention of infrastructure funding to deal with gridlock in the GTA and Hamilton.