David Sweet named to Conservative shadow cabinet

Flamborough-Glanbrook MP David Sweet has been named to Conservative leader Andrew Scheer’s shadow cabinet as shadow minister for International Human Rights and Religious Freedom.

Sweet, who was first elected to Parliament in 2006 and served as the National Conservative Caucus chair in the last session, said he feels the portfolio is an important one for Canadians.

“It’s important that we make our contribution on the world stage,” he said.

For the past 13 years Sweet has served on the House of Commons Subcommittee of International Human Rights, most recently as vice-chair. “This is something that is going to help me do even more good work to make sure that … we can call out some of the human rights abuses (in other countries) and have them have a little better taste of the freedom we get to enjoy every day.”

In addition to his work on the subcommittee, Sweet was also a founding member of the Canadian Parliamentary Coalition to Combat anti-Semitism and co-author of its report in 2011.

Sweet has been outspoken on human rights abuses in Iran, the atrocities against the Rohingya in Myanmar, the persecution of the Falun Gong, Uighurs and minority Tibetans in China and threats to minority groups, the Bahá'íand women in a number of Middle East countries. Sweet has also been a regular contributor to Iran Accountability Week held on Parliament Hill each spring.

He said his role as shadow minister will be to hold the government to account on human rights abuses, such as those currently taking place in Hong Kong or the persecution of the Uighur population in northern China.

“I think the other place where we could really make a difference and help one of our Commonwealth partners, Bangladesh, is to help the Rohingya community that’s been persecuted in Myanmar,” he said.

Sweet said he has concerns about international human rights issues from those across the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.

In fact, he said the most recent concern saw a group from the local Muslim community send a delegation to Ottawa to express their the persecution of the Rohingya.