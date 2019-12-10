Packaged salad recall due to E. coli

TORONTO — Health officials are investigating 16 cases of E. coli in five eastern provinces stemming from packaged salad.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for 315 gram Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kits with best before dates up to and including December 7th, 2019.

The kits have UPC codes beginning with the letter "Z," indicating Salinas, California, as a source of romaine lettuce.

They were sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 10 people have become sick in Ontario, three in New Brunswick and one each in Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Symptoms of E. coli include nausea, vomiting, headache, mild fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody diarrhea.

Last month the U-S Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 40 people in more than a dozen states, and told people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

By The Canadian Press