Trucks line up to dump construction fill in Flamborough despite ban

Residents like Alan Hicken are also worried about what might be in the excavated fill.

He pointed to the fill and debris piled 10 metres high at Waterdown Garden Supplies — highlighted by an exclusive Spectator story last spring — that is now under investigation by the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

"What is the nature of this fill? Where is it originating?" he asked via email. Hicken pointed out the "obscene" amount of dumped material is on the edge of the Beverly Swamp and across the road from the Freelton retirement community of Antrim Glen, which relies on well water for drinking.

"Unless every single truck is tested, there is no assurance that toxic material will not be brought in and mixed in with regular ... fill," he said.

Council passed an emergency ban on imported fill in October after reports of a spike in dumping across rural Hamilton. A new bylaw adopted in November will require future fill dumpers to provide detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.

Ammendolia said the old permit allows around 50,000 cubic metres of fill — in the neighbourhood of 5,000 truck loads — to be graded on the property. The Spectator was unable to access the busy lane into the property Wednesday or see past a screen of trees to the dumping location.

Ammendolia said the city has been assured the property is receiving clean fill from development sites around the GTA and Oakville and bylaw visits have not shown any visible evidence of "untoward" material.

He acknowledged no one from the city is checking or testing individual loads as they arrive at the site, so it is "impossible to know for sure" whether any polluted material is on the property.

But Ammendolia said the city plans to ask for final soil test results from the property owner before releasing the dumping security deposit.

