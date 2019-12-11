Trucks line up to dump construction fill in Flamborough despite ban

The city says the owners of the rural property on Concession 8 West can legally dump fill excavated from developments in the GTA — up to 5,000 truck loads — because they have a permit predating council's emergency ban on imported fill passed in October.
That grandfathered permit will expire in mid-January if not extended.
City construction manager Carlo Ammendolia said the Concession 8 landowner is using the fill to grade a large, low-lying area to make it "usable for farming" and that work is supposed to be done by Christmas. Any future dumping would be subject to a strict new bylaw.
But despairing neighbours argue "thousands" of dump trucks have already barrelled up and down the rural road for months, blocking local traffic and endangering resident safety.
"I bet they've already dumped 18,000 loads — and there is no end in sight," said Concession 8 resident Gord Taylor, who spent Wednesday on the phone with mayor's office and police. "It's frustrating, it's dangerous and no one will help us."
The Spectator tried Wednesday to reach Greg Richard, who is listed as a director for property owner Acorn Holdings Inc. An unidentified man at Richard's workplace took a message and stated the landowner is "running a legal site" before ending the call.
Hamilton police arrived to check on the queue of trucks that had grown to 28 by 9 a.m. An officer told The Spectator a dump truck had broken down on the narrow, winding lane into the property.
Taylor estimated the queue stretched over a kilometre on Concession 8 at one point Wednesday. But he argued residents have suffered for months with trucks arriving between 5:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. some days.
The ongoing dumping project is dangerous, he argued, because some trucks "blow through stop signs" on 8th Concession, while others occasionally lose rocks, soil or other debris that ends up on the roadway.
Residents like Alan Hicken are also worried about what might be in the excavated fill.
He pointed to the fill and debris piled 10 metres high at Waterdown Garden Supplies — highlighted by an exclusive Spectator story last spring — that is now under investigation by the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
"What is the nature of this fill? Where is it originating?" he asked via email. Hicken pointed out the "obscene" amount of dumped material is on the edge of the Beverly Swamp and across the road from the Freelton retirement community of Antrim Glen, which relies on well water for drinking.
"Unless every single truck is tested, there is no assurance that toxic material will not be brought in and mixed in with regular ... fill," he said.
Council passed an emergency ban on imported fill in October after reports of a spike in dumping across rural Hamilton. A new bylaw adopted in November will require future fill dumpers to provide detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.
Ammendolia said the old permit allows around 50,000 cubic metres of fill — in the neighbourhood of 5,000 truck loads — to be graded on the property. The Spectator was unable to access the busy lane into the property Wednesday or see past a screen of trees to the dumping location.
Ammendolia said the city has been assured the property is receiving clean fill from development sites around the GTA and Oakville and bylaw visits have not shown any visible evidence of "untoward" material.
He acknowledged no one from the city is checking or testing individual loads as they arrive at the site, so it is "impossible to know for sure" whether any polluted material is on the property.
But Ammendolia said the city plans to ask for final soil test results from the property owner before releasing the dumping security deposit.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
The city says the owners of the rural property on Concession 8 West can legally dump fill excavated from developments in the GTA — up to 5,000 truck loads — because they have a permit predating council's emergency ban on imported fill passed in October.
That grandfathered permit will expire in mid-January if not extended.
City construction manager Carlo Ammendolia said the Concession 8 landowner is using the fill to grade a large, low-lying area to make it "usable for farming" and that work is supposed to be done by Christmas. Any future dumping would be subject to a strict new bylaw.
But despairing neighbours argue "thousands" of dump trucks have already barrelled up and down the rural road for months, blocking local traffic and endangering resident safety.
"I bet they've already dumped 18,000 loads — and there is no end in sight," said Concession 8 resident Gord Taylor, who spent Wednesday on the phone with mayor's office and police. "It's frustrating, it's dangerous and no one will help us."
The Spectator tried Wednesday to reach Greg Richard, who is listed as a director for property owner Acorn Holdings Inc. An unidentified man at Richard's workplace took a message and stated the landowner is "running a legal site" before ending the call.
Hamilton police arrived to check on the queue of trucks that had grown to 28 by 9 a.m. An officer told The Spectator a dump truck had broken down on the narrow, winding lane into the property.
Taylor estimated the queue stretched over a kilometre on Concession 8 at one point Wednesday. But he argued residents have suffered for months with trucks arriving between 5:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. some days.
The ongoing dumping project is dangerous, he argued, because some trucks "blow through stop signs" on 8th Concession, while others occasionally lose rocks, soil or other debris that ends up on the roadway.
Residents like Alan Hicken are also worried about what might be in the excavated fill.
He pointed to the fill and debris piled 10 metres high at Waterdown Garden Supplies — highlighted by an exclusive Spectator story last spring — that is now under investigation by the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
"What is the nature of this fill? Where is it originating?" he asked via email. Hicken pointed out the "obscene" amount of dumped material is on the edge of the Beverly Swamp and across the road from the Freelton retirement community of Antrim Glen, which relies on well water for drinking.
"Unless every single truck is tested, there is no assurance that toxic material will not be brought in and mixed in with regular ... fill," he said.
Council passed an emergency ban on imported fill in October after reports of a spike in dumping across rural Hamilton. A new bylaw adopted in November will require future fill dumpers to provide detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.
Ammendolia said the old permit allows around 50,000 cubic metres of fill — in the neighbourhood of 5,000 truck loads — to be graded on the property. The Spectator was unable to access the busy lane into the property Wednesday or see past a screen of trees to the dumping location.
Ammendolia said the city has been assured the property is receiving clean fill from development sites around the GTA and Oakville and bylaw visits have not shown any visible evidence of "untoward" material.
He acknowledged no one from the city is checking or testing individual loads as they arrive at the site, so it is "impossible to know for sure" whether any polluted material is on the property.
But Ammendolia said the city plans to ask for final soil test results from the property owner before releasing the dumping security deposit.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
The city says the owners of the rural property on Concession 8 West can legally dump fill excavated from developments in the GTA — up to 5,000 truck loads — because they have a permit predating council's emergency ban on imported fill passed in October.
That grandfathered permit will expire in mid-January if not extended.
City construction manager Carlo Ammendolia said the Concession 8 landowner is using the fill to grade a large, low-lying area to make it "usable for farming" and that work is supposed to be done by Christmas. Any future dumping would be subject to a strict new bylaw.
But despairing neighbours argue "thousands" of dump trucks have already barrelled up and down the rural road for months, blocking local traffic and endangering resident safety.
"I bet they've already dumped 18,000 loads — and there is no end in sight," said Concession 8 resident Gord Taylor, who spent Wednesday on the phone with mayor's office and police. "It's frustrating, it's dangerous and no one will help us."
The Spectator tried Wednesday to reach Greg Richard, who is listed as a director for property owner Acorn Holdings Inc. An unidentified man at Richard's workplace took a message and stated the landowner is "running a legal site" before ending the call.
Hamilton police arrived to check on the queue of trucks that had grown to 28 by 9 a.m. An officer told The Spectator a dump truck had broken down on the narrow, winding lane into the property.
Taylor estimated the queue stretched over a kilometre on Concession 8 at one point Wednesday. But he argued residents have suffered for months with trucks arriving between 5:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. some days.
The ongoing dumping project is dangerous, he argued, because some trucks "blow through stop signs" on 8th Concession, while others occasionally lose rocks, soil or other debris that ends up on the roadway.
Residents like Alan Hicken are also worried about what might be in the excavated fill.
He pointed to the fill and debris piled 10 metres high at Waterdown Garden Supplies — highlighted by an exclusive Spectator story last spring — that is now under investigation by the provincial Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
"What is the nature of this fill? Where is it originating?" he asked via email. Hicken pointed out the "obscene" amount of dumped material is on the edge of the Beverly Swamp and across the road from the Freelton retirement community of Antrim Glen, which relies on well water for drinking.
"Unless every single truck is tested, there is no assurance that toxic material will not be brought in and mixed in with regular ... fill," he said.
Council passed an emergency ban on imported fill in October after reports of a spike in dumping across rural Hamilton. A new bylaw adopted in November will require future fill dumpers to provide detailed soil samples and analysis to ensure the material is clean and tracked to its point of origin.
Ammendolia said the old permit allows around 50,000 cubic metres of fill — in the neighbourhood of 5,000 truck loads — to be graded on the property. The Spectator was unable to access the busy lane into the property Wednesday or see past a screen of trees to the dumping location.
Ammendolia said the city has been assured the property is receiving clean fill from development sites around the GTA and Oakville and bylaw visits have not shown any visible evidence of "untoward" material.
He acknowledged no one from the city is checking or testing individual loads as they arrive at the site, so it is "impossible to know for sure" whether any polluted material is on the property.
But Ammendolia said the city plans to ask for final soil test results from the property owner before releasing the dumping security deposit.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec