City councillor says housing subsidy to be reinstated at Waterdown Manor

For Moorcroft, who is blind, the subsidy covered $904 of his rent while he paid $746 a month for his room at the Dundas Street East facility.

He said he was hopeful to find out about the return of the subsidy, but is eager to receive paperwork to learn exactly what this means for him.

"I'm happy to hear the subsidy is back, but I'm not excited yet," the 56-year-old said. "I want to see the numbers."

Overall, the city has 53 subsidized homes, representing 878 contracted beds.

Before the new owners took over, the city had a subsidy contract with Waterdown Manor for 27 beds, Edward John, director of the city's housing services, said in August.

"Most of the residents that live in Waterdown Manor are vulnerable, and that subsidization ... is just extremely important to their quality of life," said Partridge. "We've now come to a place where we've resolved it and we're on a path to getting things back to what the normal was for residents."

Going forward, Partridge said both she and staff will be meeting with residents in the coming weeks to ensure necessary paperwork is completed.

Moorcroft said he has a meeting with city staff Friday.

