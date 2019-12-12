City councillor says housing subsidy to be reinstated at Waterdown Manor

Waterdown Manor residents no longer need to worry about losing a housing subsidy that covered hundreds of dollars of their rent, according to the local city councillor.
Coun. Judi Partridge said the city approved the residential care facility's subsidy application effective Dec. 1.
"It's really a good news story, and I'm just so grateful to staff that we were able to sort it out," she said Wednesday.
This news comes four months after the subsidy was terminated because new owners who purchased the property in March did not submit a completed application to the city.
A letter signed by the home's owners in the summer said they were trying to stay in the subsidy program.
Partridge said the deadline to apply had been the end of June.
The subsidy, which was accessed by 27 residents at the residential care facility, covered more than half of the rent for some residents.
The home's residents range in age from 55 to 98.
Some of the residents have health issues like dementia.
Resident Jerry Moorcroft moved to Waterdown Manor last year after a major health scare left him in hospital for a couple of months, causing him to lose his apartment.
For Moorcroft, who is blind, the subsidy covered $904 of his rent while he paid $746 a month for his room at the Dundas Street East facility.
He said he was hopeful to find out about the return of the subsidy, but is eager to receive paperwork to learn exactly what this means for him.
"I'm happy to hear the subsidy is back, but I'm not excited yet," the 56-year-old said. "I want to see the numbers."
Overall, the city has 53 subsidized homes, representing 878 contracted beds.
Before the new owners took over, the city had a subsidy contract with Waterdown Manor for 27 beds, Edward John, director of the city's housing services, said in August.
"Most of the residents that live in Waterdown Manor are vulnerable, and that subsidization ... is just extremely important to their quality of life," said Partridge. "We've now come to a place where we've resolved it and we're on a path to getting things back to what the normal was for residents."
Going forward, Partridge said both she and staff will be meeting with residents in the coming weeks to ensure necessary paperwork is completed.
Moorcroft said he has a meeting with city staff Friday.
npaddon@thespec.com
