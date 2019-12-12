Hamilton parents share stories of beatings, stabbings at bullying town hall

The girl's mother, Ashlie Jansen, told The Spectator she reported the incident to police and to the school. She understands the school suspended two of those involved. She said her daughter sustained a concussion, has two black eyes and, due to hemorrhaging behind her retina, may have permanent eye damage as a result of the incident, doctors told her.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

In a statement, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said it takes bullying seriously and is working with police as they investigate. The board wouldn't provide more information, citing privacy.

Several parents at the meeting said their bullied children had talked about suicide or tried to kill themselves.

One parent, who did not want to give her name for privacy reasons, said her son had been sexually assaulted.

While several children attended the meeting with their parents, just one boy spoke.

Devin Lavigne, 13, told the crowd he and his brother are both bullied at their school. Earlier this month, a girl kicked his head and was suspended for one day as a result, he said.

His mom, Amanda Heath, teared up while he spoke. Lavigne gave her a big hug at the end.

Multiple parents expressed frustration dealing with school administration or school boards after reporting incidents, feeling they weren't believed or were made out to be the "bad guy" themselves.

Parent Cindy Stewart urged parents to not get discouraged, to keep fighting, even if the school can't immediately understand what their child is going through.

She spoke of how her child's experience improved with the arrival of new school administration.

"So far this year, it's been fabulous," Stewart said of her child's experience at Chedoke Elementary School. "Our principal walks down the hall and says, 'Hey, how you doing today? Good? You look a little off ... did you want to talk?'"

Alex Johnstone, chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, attended the meeting. She said she wanted to hear from parents directly and to let them know the board hears their concerns.

"We all want change," Johnstone said, noting bullying is a complex issue.

The school board has appointed a panel of three community leaders to study the issue of bullying in schools. At a board meeting this coming Monday, the panel will present a report on their interview schedule, methodology and how they plan to consult with the community.

The panel's final report on bullying is expected in May.

At the beginning of the meeting, parents were asked to fill out a survey about bullying, which the 999th Legion hoped would identify "bullying hot spots" in Hamilton. Ellis later said they didn't receive the turnout to make such identification possible.

