Job actions, bullying review upend Hamilton board’s digital learning plan

Union job actions and the launch of a bullying review are prompting Hamilton’s public school board to delay the development of a “critically important” new digital learning strategy for students.
Associate director of learning Peter Sovran said staff now hope to present a finalized strategy to trustees in June, rather than before they begin drafting their budget in February, as originally directed.
But he said that even the new timeline could be disrupted by job actions because the strategy includes voluntary consultation with teachers, whose job sanctions may block participation, should contract disputes with the province continue.
The 21st Century Learning Strategy is designed to build on the Transforming Learning Everywhere initiative that provides six iPads to classrooms in grades 4 to 8 and individual tablets to all high school students.
Sovran said the board’s development plan includes surveying parents, students, teachers and partners on their views on putting more focus on digital learning and the types of skills and electronic equipment they believe students need to succeed.
Although the online survey is “ready to go,” the timing isn’t yet right, he said, noting elementary and secondary teacher unions already agreed to waive a work-to-rule sanction on a Nov. 29 professional activities day dedicated to bullying prevention.
The PA day came as the board prepares to launch an independent bullying review in response to the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.
“If there’s any gut feel that you have, that’s the gut feel that this is not the right time,” Sovran told trustees on the board’s program committee.
“Speaking in schools, particularly those that have been most directly impacted, the feeling is still raw, and the focus is clearly on something other than this piece, as important as this is, and it is critically important.”
Superintendent of program Bill Torrens said the strategy will be less about which brands of technology and software to provide to students than about the types of skills they should learn, such as coding.
“It is a broader question than the tablet, the iPad and the (classroom) kits,” he said, noting high school computer labs using other equipment have undergone significant upgrades.
“While we may create some standards around how schools or students are equipped with some technology, we need something that can be more enduring and can be looked at, say, over five years.”
In response to a 2018 survey showing 97 per cent of secondary school students didn’t like the iPads, the board this year gave them the option of returning their tablet after a six-week trial run and using a suitable personal device instead.
Torrens said he didn’t know how many students opted out but will present the figures to the program committee in February.
Trustees directed staff to provide updates on the strategy’s progress at every program committee meeting and to share the draft version before the final one is presented in June.
Committee chair Becky Buck acknowledged this fall’s union job actions presented challenges “even without factoring in what happened with the Churchill community in October.”
“We understand that everything’s going to be affected,” the Mountain trustee said. “It’s been less than ideal circumstances.”
Union job actions and the launch of a bullying review are prompting Hamilton’s public school board to delay the development of a “critically important” new digital learning strategy for students.
Associate director of learning Peter Sovran said staff now hope to present a finalized strategy to trustees in June, rather than before they begin drafting their budget in February, as originally directed.
But he said that even the new timeline could be disrupted by job actions because the strategy includes voluntary consultation with teachers, whose job sanctions may block participation, should contract disputes with the province continue.
The 21st Century Learning Strategy is designed to build on the Transforming Learning Everywhere initiative that provides six iPads to classrooms in grades 4 to 8 and individual tablets to all high school students.
Sovran said the board’s development plan includes surveying parents, students, teachers and partners on their views on putting more focus on digital learning and the types of skills and electronic equipment they believe students need to succeed.
Although the online survey is “ready to go,” the timing isn’t yet right, he said, noting elementary and secondary teacher unions already agreed to waive a work-to-rule sanction on a Nov. 29 professional activities day dedicated to bullying prevention.
The PA day came as the board prepares to launch an independent bullying review in response to the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.
“If there’s any gut feel that you have, that’s the gut feel that this is not the right time,” Sovran told trustees on the board’s program committee.
“Speaking in schools, particularly those that have been most directly impacted, the feeling is still raw, and the focus is clearly on something other than this piece, as important as this is, and it is critically important.”
Superintendent of program Bill Torrens said the strategy will be less about which brands of technology and software to provide to students than about the types of skills they should learn, such as coding.
“It is a broader question than the tablet, the iPad and the (classroom) kits,” he said, noting high school computer labs using other equipment have undergone significant upgrades.
“While we may create some standards around how schools or students are equipped with some technology, we need something that can be more enduring and can be looked at, say, over five years.”
In response to a 2018 survey showing 97 per cent of secondary school students didn’t like the iPads, the board this year gave them the option of returning their tablet after a six-week trial run and using a suitable personal device instead.
Torrens said he didn’t know how many students opted out but will present the figures to the program committee in February.
Trustees directed staff to provide updates on the strategy’s progress at every program committee meeting and to share the draft version before the final one is presented in June.
Committee chair Becky Buck acknowledged this fall’s union job actions presented challenges “even without factoring in what happened with the Churchill community in October.”
“We understand that everything’s going to be affected,” the Mountain trustee said. “It’s been less than ideal circumstances.”
Union job actions and the launch of a bullying review are prompting Hamilton’s public school board to delay the development of a “critically important” new digital learning strategy for students.
Associate director of learning Peter Sovran said staff now hope to present a finalized strategy to trustees in June, rather than before they begin drafting their budget in February, as originally directed.
But he said that even the new timeline could be disrupted by job actions because the strategy includes voluntary consultation with teachers, whose job sanctions may block participation, should contract disputes with the province continue.
The 21st Century Learning Strategy is designed to build on the Transforming Learning Everywhere initiative that provides six iPads to classrooms in grades 4 to 8 and individual tablets to all high school students.
Sovran said the board’s development plan includes surveying parents, students, teachers and partners on their views on putting more focus on digital learning and the types of skills and electronic equipment they believe students need to succeed.
Although the online survey is “ready to go,” the timing isn’t yet right, he said, noting elementary and secondary teacher unions already agreed to waive a work-to-rule sanction on a Nov. 29 professional activities day dedicated to bullying prevention.
The PA day came as the board prepares to launch an independent bullying review in response to the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.
“If there’s any gut feel that you have, that’s the gut feel that this is not the right time,” Sovran told trustees on the board’s program committee.
“Speaking in schools, particularly those that have been most directly impacted, the feeling is still raw, and the focus is clearly on something other than this piece, as important as this is, and it is critically important.”
Superintendent of program Bill Torrens said the strategy will be less about which brands of technology and software to provide to students than about the types of skills they should learn, such as coding.
“It is a broader question than the tablet, the iPad and the (classroom) kits,” he said, noting high school computer labs using other equipment have undergone significant upgrades.
“While we may create some standards around how schools or students are equipped with some technology, we need something that can be more enduring and can be looked at, say, over five years.”
In response to a 2018 survey showing 97 per cent of secondary school students didn’t like the iPads, the board this year gave them the option of returning their tablet after a six-week trial run and using a suitable personal device instead.
Torrens said he didn’t know how many students opted out but will present the figures to the program committee in February.
Trustees directed staff to provide updates on the strategy’s progress at every program committee meeting and to share the draft version before the final one is presented in June.
Committee chair Becky Buck acknowledged this fall’s union job actions presented challenges “even without factoring in what happened with the Churchill community in October.”
“We understand that everything’s going to be affected,” the Mountain trustee said. “It’s been less than ideal circumstances.”