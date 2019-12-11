Job actions, bullying review upend Hamilton board’s digital learning plan

Union job actions and the launch of a bullying review are prompting Hamilton’s public school board to delay the development of a “critically important” new digital learning strategy for students.

Associate director of learning Peter Sovran said staff now hope to present a finalized strategy to trustees in June, rather than before they begin drafting their budget in February, as originally directed.

But he said that even the new timeline could be disrupted by job actions because the strategy includes voluntary consultation with teachers, whose job sanctions may block participation, should contract disputes with the province continue.

The 21st Century Learning Strategy is designed to build on the Transforming Learning Everywhere initiative that provides six iPads to classrooms in grades 4 to 8 and individual tablets to all high school students.

Sovran said the board’s development plan includes surveying parents, students, teachers and partners on their views on putting more focus on digital learning and the types of skills and electronic equipment they believe students need to succeed.

Although the online survey is “ready to go,” the timing isn’t yet right, he said, noting elementary and secondary teacher unions already agreed to waive a work-to-rule sanction on a Nov. 29 professional activities day dedicated to bullying prevention.

The PA day came as the board prepares to launch an independent bullying review in response to the stabbing death of 14-year-old student Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October.

“If there’s any gut feel that you have, that’s the gut feel that this is not the right time,” Sovran told trustees on the board’s program committee.

“Speaking in schools, particularly those that have been most directly impacted, the feeling is still raw, and the focus is clearly on something other than this piece, as important as this is, and it is critically important.”

Superintendent of program Bill Torrens said the strategy will be less about which brands of technology and software to provide to students than about the types of skills they should learn, such as coding.