Vacant housing in Hamilton ‘not a good use of money’

The president of the city's real estate board says it's a myth that large numbers of speculators are leaving homes vacant to later sell at a tidy profit.

Bob Van de Vrande, of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington, says "people aren't buying homes and simply holding them for speculative purposes."

At a city committee meeting Monday, councillors asked staff to look at the feasibility of imposing a tax or charge on unoccupied properties to encourage owners to put them back onto the market.

Adding those homes to the mix would go some distance in helping the city's housing shortage, councillors said. Some larger cities in Canada have imposed "empty homes taxes." In Vancouver, owners who sit on vacant homes face a one per cent tax.

But Van de Vrande said in an interview it makes no sense in Hamilton's market for owners to leave a property unoccupied, while shouldering carrying costs, with no revenue stream from rent, and limited expectation of a substantial rise in the property's value at a later date.

Housing prices these days are not rapidly escalating like they have in some previous years in Hamilton or in places like Vancouver or Toronto, he says. Figures from the board show that properties rose an average of 5.5 per cent in Hamilton from November 2018 to November 2019.

"I would say sitting on empty homes is not a good use of money," he says.

By the time property taxes, real estate commissions, legal fees and insurance are paid, there would not be much money left over when a house is flipped. As well, he said, it is very difficult to get insurance for a vacant home because of vulnerability to break-ins, vandalism, fire and water damage.

Van de Vrande says there is probably more than meets the eye with homes that are vacant for a period of time. Maybe a renovation is going unnoticed or there is some financial, legal or other complication keeping the house from being sold or rented.

Sara Mayo, from the Social Planning a Research Council of Hamilton, said many vacant houses noticed in the summer in the Westdale area are because student tenants have moved out until classes resume in September.