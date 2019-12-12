Planning a winter getaway? Get travel medical insurance

Transparency is key, said Silverstein, because “you don’t want to put yourself in a situation where you withheld something that should have been disclosed.”

Travellers should understand not only the costs, but also the ranges of coverage available, said Silverstein.

West Mountain resident Niluka Williams-Johnson is finding out how expensive the U.S. health-care system can be, after her husband, Mark Johnson, suffered an acute stroke on Nov. 24 while visiting his sister in Manhattan.

Mark is an associate minister at Destiny Gospel Centre in Markham and works at a Stoney Creek residential care home. He also ministers to the homeless in downtown Hamilton and has travelled abroad on various mission trips.

He didn’t have out-of-country medical insurance for his visit to Manhattan.

As of Dec. 11, Niluka has opened only one bill, from a single doctor, for $1,200. She anticipates receiving several more.

Although Niluka is currently focusing on Mark’s ongoing care and recovery at Hamilton General Hospital, she’ll soon have to deal with his medical bills, which are being sent to Mark’s sister in New York.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established with a $50,000-goal

“This year has been a little bit over the top, said Niluka, who is also coping with her own cancer diagnosis that has forced her to take a leave of absence from work. “You learn that things happen and you kind of make the best of it.”

Without private insurance, travellers can face "catastrophically large bills" for medical care, warns Ministry of Health spokesperson David Jensen, who "strongly encourages" people to purchase adequate coverage.

U.S. health care, in particular, can be exceedingly costly. On average, fees in the United States are double those of other developed countries, according to the International Travel Insurance Group.

— With files from Carola Vyhnak, the Toronto Star

