Alectra Utilities Manager of Communications John Friesen says the company doesn’t believe customer information has been released in the wake of the data breach.

“At this time, we are not aware of any customer information having been compromised,” said Friesen.

This comes after Hamilton officials, at the approval of councillors, announced Dec. 11 in a news release that “potential privacy breach” of customer information involving Alectra’s third-party vendors may have access to customer information involving water billing, addresses and tax assessment roll.

Alectra, in its statement, said the company will “continue working closely with city of Hamilton staff to resolve this matter.” The utility will also co-operate with any investigation by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. The utility has also involved its privacy officer in the issue.