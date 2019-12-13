Local police warn of ‘porch pirates’ this holiday

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday packages arrive leading up to the holidays, residents are advised to take measures to protect their delivered goods and neighbours are asked to keep an eye out for prospective thieves.

If this happens to you, report it to police.

And in an effort to deter would-be thieves, here are tips from Halton and Hamilton police on how to protect yourself:

• Keep a designated package box or container on your porch that deliveries can be placed inside. This box prevents thieves from spotting unattended packages on your porch from the road.

• Install surveillance cameras at your front door. It may deter thieves (however, in the case Halton police tweeted about, it obviously did not).

•Ask a neighbour to pick up packages off your porch and hold them at their place for safe keeping.

• Have the package delivered to the home of relative or friend you know will be home.

• Ask the carrier to place the package in a place out of sight from the street.

• Have the package delivered to your place of work.

• Request the delivery be held at the post office.

• Request the package be signed for upon delivery.

For more information or tips about crime prevention, email the Hamilton police at crimeprevention@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or find them on Twitter at @HPSCrimePrevent.