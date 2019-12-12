Dundas Highway 8 replacement Part 1 tendered

Reconstruction of Highway 8 west of Woodleys Lane to Park Avenue is scheduled to last from April to November 2020.

Several road closures on that section of Highway 8 are possible during the eight-month construction time frame. Public Works spokesperson Jasmine Graham said the city plans to hold a public meeting to discuss details of the project, its schedule and road closures. She said the meeting will be publicized once a date and location are confirmed.

“The dates for the road closure will be based on (the) contractor’s work flow and schedule and will be refined once the contract is in place,” Graham said.

Bids for the project are being accepted until Jan. 18, after the tender was posted Dec. 5.

The tender states the project includes about 14,800 square metres of road reconstruction, 990 linear metres of storm sewer replacement, 560 square metres of concrete-lined ditch, a retaining wall and 230 linear metres of ditch with rip rap.

Work on Highway 8 from the CN Rail bridge to Hillcrest Avenue is to start at the beginning of April, and work from Park Avenue to Hillcrest, and on Brock Road, is not to start until June 29, 2020.

According to the tender, the entire project is to be completed by Nov. 27, 2020.

The successful contractor will be allowed to close Highway 8 from Hillcrest Avenue to Woodleys Lane from April 1 to Nov. 20, and also allowed to close the road from Park Avenue to Hillcrest Avenue from June 29 to Nov. 20.

The contractor will be required to maintain local access to homes, garages and businesses in the project area.

Reports on the two separately budgeted projects in the city’s 2020 capital budget states: “This roadway has become structurally deficient and is in need of reconstruction. This will improve the level-of-service, increase safety and reduce maintenance costs.”