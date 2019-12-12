Calling it the most “difficult decision I have ever had to make,” Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer unexpectedly announced Dec. 12 he is stepping down from the party’s top post, four months before a leadership review.

Scheer announced in the House of Commons and on Twitter that he would remain as leader until the party selects a new individual to take control of the Conservative Party.

“I am putting my party first and my family first,” Scheer tweeted.

Scheer will remain MP for the Saskatchewan riding of Regina-Qu’Appelle.

Flamborough-Glanbrook Conservative MP David Sweet, who hosted Scheer in Hamilton on a number of occasions, praised the former leader for his “hard work and leadership in growing the party nationally.”

“Scheer led us to a strong Official Opposition as well as winning the popular vote. His service as leader of the party was commendable and will be remembered fondly.”

Hamilton Centre Conservative candidate Monica Ciriello praised Scheer on Twitter for “all you have done for Canada and the CPC.”

Scheer won the leadership in a closely-fought leadership race against front-runner Maxime Bernier in May 2017, winning 51 per cent of the available points, edging out the Quebec MP who finished with 49.05 per cent.

Scheer has been under pressure, especially from social conservatives, to resign since the Conservatives won the popular vote by 34.4 per cent to the Liberals’ 33.1 per cent in the recent federal election but lost the seat count: 157 for the Liberals to 121 to the Conservatives, up from the 95 seats the party had.

Scheer’s unexpected announcement came amid questions about the party paying a portion of his children’s private schooling in Ottawa.