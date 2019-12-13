Hamilton designs four locations for tobogganing this season

The only change to the locations this year is for the Chedoke Golf Course, where the No. 1 hole is being used for winter activities rather than the No. 10 hole on the Martin Course. The change is due to winter golf being played on the Martin Course this season.

After years of prohibiting the endeavour, Hamilton finally allowed tobogganing at designated locations in 2016 after the city lost a legal action from a local lawyer who was injured while tobogganing. He successfully sued the city for $900,000.

The city’s bylaw did allow tobogganing on sanctioned hills, but Hamilton never sanctioned any locations.

To mark the opening of a tobogganing location, Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead and Mayor Fred Eisenberger raced each other on toboggans in 2016. Eisenberger crossed the finish line first, but without a sled.