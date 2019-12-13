Hamilton designs four locations for tobogganing this season

Hamilton is offering tobogganing at four city locations starting this winter season.
Councillors at their Dec. 11 meeting approved, in a 10-2 vote, the Garth Street Reservoir, at the northeast corner and south side, east of the parking lot; the Chedoke Golf Course, but only at the Beddoe course's No. 1 tee; King's Forest Golf Course’s No. 9 hole in front of the green; and Waterdown Memorial Park, at the northeast corner, west of baseball diamond No. 3, for tobogganing. Councillors Nrinder Nann and Maureen Wilson opposed the motion.
The city budgets $110,000 for annual operating costs.
The only change to the locations this year is for the Chedoke Golf Course, where the No. 1 hole is being used for winter activities rather than the No. 10 hole on the Martin Course. The change is due to winter golf being played on the Martin Course this season.
After years of prohibiting the endeavour, Hamilton finally allowed tobogganing at designated locations in 2016 after the city lost a legal action from a local lawyer who was injured while tobogganing. He successfully sued the city for $900,000.
The city’s bylaw did allow tobogganing on sanctioned hills, but Hamilton never sanctioned any locations.
To mark the opening of a tobogganing location, Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead and Mayor Fred Eisenberger raced each other on toboggans in 2016. Eisenberger crossed the finish line first, but without a sled.
The city warns people on its website to wear a helmet and follow posted safety tips.
