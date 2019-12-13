Murder charge withdrawn in Devan Selvey stabbing death

A charge of first-degree murder against the older of two brothers charged in connection with Devan Selvey's Oct. 7 stabbing death has been withdrawn.

The 18-year-old, who The Spectator is not identifying because it could identify his 14-year-old brother, appeared in court Friday morning. The teen faces new charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The teen was released on bail early Friday afternoon.

In court, his father held back tears as his son appeared in the prisoner's box wearing an orange jumpsuit. A woman rubbed his mother's back. About 15 of the teen's friends and family were in the courtroom.

The accused showed no emotion, sitting and standing as directed and answering the justice of the peace when asked questions.

Crown prosecutor Brett Moodie told court the first-degree murder charge was withdrawn because there is no reasonable prospect of conviction.

The first-degree murder charge against his younger brother, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, still stands.

There is a publication ban on facts presented in court relating to the older brother's bail and the new charges. The conditions of the teen's bail are reportable.

His bail conditions include a no-communication order with 63 people, a 10 p.m. curfew and a ban on weapon possession. He can not be within 100 metres of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School or Pat Quinn Arena, located kitty-corner to the school. He also must allow his parents to have access to any internet-accessible devices and passwords.

He is not to communicate with his 14-year-old brother, who police allege wielded the knife in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Selvey, unless he is in the presence of custodial officers at a correctional facility.