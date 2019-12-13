Murder charge withdrawn in Devan Selvey stabbing death

The 18-year-old, who The Spectator is not identifying because it could identify his 14-year-old brother, appeared in court Friday morning. The teen faces new charges of assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The teen was released on bail early Friday afternoon.
In court, his father held back tears as his son appeared in the prisoner's box wearing an orange jumpsuit. A woman rubbed his mother's back. About 15 of the teen's friends and family were in the courtroom.
The accused showed no emotion, sitting and standing as directed and answering the justice of the peace when asked questions.
Crown prosecutor Brett Moodie told court the first-degree murder charge was withdrawn because there is no reasonable prospect of conviction.
The first-degree murder charge against his younger brother, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, still stands.
There is a publication ban on facts presented in court relating to the older brother's bail and the new charges. The conditions of the teen's bail are reportable.
His bail conditions include a no-communication order with 63 people, a 10 p.m. curfew and a ban on weapon possession. He can not be within 100 metres of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School or Pat Quinn Arena, located kitty-corner to the school. He also must allow his parents to have access to any internet-accessible devices and passwords.
He is not to communicate with his 14-year-old brother, who police allege wielded the knife in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Selvey, unless he is in the presence of custodial officers at a correctional facility.
He must reside with either his mother or father, who are his co-sureties. The amount of his father's surety is $20,000, while his mother's is $5,000.
Following the court proceeding, a court officer removed handcuffs from the teen's legs. Still wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit, he walked into the court hallway where his father pulled him into a tight hug. He then hugged his mother, friends, family and lawyer.
Outside court, defence lawyer, Jordana Goldlist, told reporters the teen was looking forward to spending time with his family.
"He's been improperly in custody for two months, shuffled between three different institutions," she said. "He has spent significant time in segregation."
Devan Selvey's October death sparked a national conversation on bullying.
His mother, Shari-Ann Selvey, has said bullies harassed her son for months.
Selvey has told The Spectator that day he died, there was an altercation in which she, Devan, his friend and his friend's parents clashed with a group of youths Devan said previously stole his bike. During the confrontation, one of the youths sprayed Devan's friend's father with bear spray, she said. The group then scattered and Devan ran behind the school, while Selvey followed him in her vehicle, she said.
Devan was nearly in her car when a youth came from behind Selvey and stabbed her son in the back with a knife, she said.
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
