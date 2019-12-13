Hamilton police support call for inquest into Devon Freeman’s death

Hamilton police Chief Eric Girt has written a letter in support of an inquest into the death of Devon Freeman.

The 16-year-old was found in April 2018, more than six months after being reported missing, still hanging in a tree less than 35 metres from the back of the Flamborough group home where he went missing. He was last seen alive Oct. 6, 2017.

Lawyers on behalf of Devon's grandmother, Pam Freeman, and the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nations, of which he was a member, are calling for a coroner's inquest to understand the "multiple system failures" in his death and the delay in finding him.

Hamilton police have declined to comment publicly about the prospect of an inquest. However, in a letter sent to regional supervising coroner Dr. Karen Schiff dated Dec. 11, Girt writes that "on behalf of the Hamilton Police Service, I support the formal request by Ms. Freeman and the First Nation that an inquest be held regarding the death of Devon Freeman."

Earlier this year Lynwood Charlton executive director Alex Thomson told the Hamilton Spectator his organization would support an inquest and actively participate.

This support was echoed in an Oct. 30 letter to lawyers that said Lynwood Charlton Centre's board of directors voted at their Oct. 28 meeting to "willingly co-operate and fully participate in a provincial inquest should one be called."

The agency was also working to make changes after conducting its own internal review and a Hamilton CAS review.

So far Hamilton Children's Aid Society, who had guardianship of Devon, has not formally replied.

Devon's disappearance, the discovery of his body and the anguish of his family looking for answers has been extensively covered in the Hamilton Spectator.

Devon and his older sisters were raised by Pam throughout much of their childhood. Devon's mom died when he was six. But as he grew so did the challenges he faced, including eventually being diagnosed with ADHD, oppositional defiance disorder, anxiety and PTSD.