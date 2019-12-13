Hamilton high school co-ops headed in ‘great direction’

They’ve still got a ways to go, but Hamilton public high school co-op programs continue to grow in leaps and bounds — and are seeing higher student success rates than the provincial average.

Kevin Graham, system principal of student success, said slightly more than 1,700 students — or about 19 per cent of those eligible — are enrolled in 53 Specialist High Skills Majors (SHSM) programs across all 13 high schools.

That’s up from 816 students three years ago and reflects a concerted push since then to work toward a 25 per cent participation rate set by the Ministry of Education under the previous Liberal government — a target he said he doesn’t believe any board has met.

The two-year programs begin in Grade 11 and are geared to students in all career paths — university, college, trades, work and community living — offering workplace experience in areas like the trades, arts, business, hospitality, environment and horticulture.

“We’re still below the 25 per cent, although we are moving in a great direction,” Graham told trustees on the board’s program committee in an annual update.

He said the board’s successful applications for 11 new programs this year were the second-highest in Ontario and followed the addition of 13 programs last year.

The board has nearly met a goal set by trustees two years ago to have every high school offer at least three programs. The lone exception is Bernie Custis, which opened in September and has two programs — in health and wellness, and hospitality and tourism.

Westmount has meanwhile enjoyed the biggest growth, going from zero to six programs over the past two years, tying Orchard Park for the highest number of offerings.

Graham said new programs must be approved by the ministry because it provides funding for equipment and building upgrades where necessary.

Apart from student interest, programs also need support from partners like local employers to provide work placements, he said, adding they’re usually more successful when they also have a teacher champion.