Another one-day strike to hit Ontario high schools in 12 boards, including Halton

Another strike will hit a number of the province's schools next Wednesday as the secondary teachers' union plans for third, day-long job action — including in Education Minister Stephen Lecce's riding.

Some 12 boards will be impacted, including both the public and Catholic boards in York Region — where Lecce represents King-Vaughan — and Waterloo, as well as the Halton and Kawartha Pine Ridge public boards.

Because the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) also represents support workers and professional staff, the job action will also impact some elementary schools, as well as French and Catholic boards.

Union locals not striking will hold information pickets in front of their schools and area MPP offices.