Chedoke sewage spill spurs provincial review: MPP Skelly

Hamilton's Sewergate scandal is a "catalyst" for a provincial review of municipal wastewater rules — and when to tell the public about government spill orders, said MPP Donna Skelly.

The Flamborough-Glanbrook politician said Friday she was "shocked" to learn in The Spectator about the extent of the 24-billion-litre spill into Chedoke Creek — and "disappointed" at city council's decision to hide that information for legal reasons.

The Progressive Conservative MPP said her office has been "flooded" with emails and calls from residents upset about spill secrecy and potential damage to the beloved Cootes Paradise marsh.

Skelly is promising residents "regular" online updates about the city's progress in meeting requirements of a provincial director's order, including studies and cleanup plans for the creek and Cootes Paradise marsh.

But the province itself has come in for criticism — in particular, from NDP Hamilton MPP Sandy Shaw — for not telling the public about the same spill details withheld by council.

A provincial officer's order against the city from Aug. 2, 2018, noted the spill duration and magnitude — but nobody told the public that document existed.

The province is now looking at ways to address those concerns, Skelly said.

"We are, as we speak, looking at options such as posting ministry orders publicly and updating policies related to municipal wastewater and storm water," Skelly said Friday by email. "The situation in Hamilton was a catalyst to these changes to the Made-in-Ontario environment plan ... that is being continually updated."

Local environmental consultant James Kaspersetz has been circulating a petition to make it mandatory for the province itself to publicize all spill orders against cities.

But it is not yet clear whether the province is mulling making its orders public directly or simply forcing affected municipalities to do so. (Hamilton's council has promised to post orders on the city website in future.)