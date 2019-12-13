Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat Owen Sound Attack 4-2

GFL MEMORIAL GARDENS, SAULT STE. MARIE — Bailey Brkin made 35 saves leading the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 4-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Zack Trott added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Trott of the Greyhounds and Sam Sedley of the Attack getting their teams on the board.
Sault Ste. Marie took a 4-1 lead in the second period led by goals from Cole MacKay, Trott and Joe Carroll.
In the third period the Attack scored one goal but could not mount a comeback. Barret Kirwin scored for the Attack.
On the power play, the Greyhounds were 3-for-9 with the man advantage while the Attack scored once in six chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Bailey Brkin (Sault Ste. Marie), 2. Zack Trott (Sault Ste. Marie) and 3. Cole MacKay (Sault Ste. Marie).
GFL MEMORIAL GARDENS, SAULT STE. MARIE — Bailey Brkin made 35 saves leading the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 4-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Zack Trott added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Trott of the Greyhounds and Sam Sedley of the Attack getting their teams on the board.
Sault Ste. Marie took a 4-1 lead in the second period led by goals from Cole MacKay, Trott and Joe Carroll.
In the third period the Attack scored one goal but could not mount a comeback. Barret Kirwin scored for the Attack.
On the power play, the Greyhounds were 3-for-9 with the man advantage while the Attack scored once in six chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Bailey Brkin (Sault Ste. Marie), 2. Zack Trott (Sault Ste. Marie) and 3. Cole MacKay (Sault Ste. Marie).
GFL MEMORIAL GARDENS, SAULT STE. MARIE — Bailey Brkin made 35 saves leading the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 4-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Zack Trott added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Trott of the Greyhounds and Sam Sedley of the Attack getting their teams on the board.
Sault Ste. Marie took a 4-1 lead in the second period led by goals from Cole MacKay, Trott and Joe Carroll.
In the third period the Attack scored one goal but could not mount a comeback. Barret Kirwin scored for the Attack.
On the power play, the Greyhounds were 3-for-9 with the man advantage while the Attack scored once in six chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Bailey Brkin (Sault Ste. Marie), 2. Zack Trott (Sault Ste. Marie) and 3. Cole MacKay (Sault Ste. Marie).