Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat Owen Sound Attack 4-2

GFL MEMORIAL GARDENS, SAULT STE. MARIE — Bailey Brkin made 35 saves leading the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 4-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack. Zack Trott added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Trott of the Greyhounds and Sam Sedley of the Attack getting their teams on the board.

Sault Ste. Marie took a 4-1 lead in the second period led by goals from Cole MacKay, Trott and Joe Carroll.

In the third period the Attack scored one goal but could not mount a comeback. Barret Kirwin scored for the Attack.