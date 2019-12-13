Peterborough Petes edge past Oshawa Generals 3-2

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Mason McTavish scored two goals leading the Peterborough Petes to a 3-2 victory over the Oshawa Generals.
Brett Neumann had a goal and an assist and Ty Tullio had two assists for Oshawa.
The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Declan Chisholm and McTavish scored for the Petes while Neumann and Serron Noel scored for Oshawa.
The Petes moved ahead 3-2 in the second period after McTavish scored.
The third period was scoreless.
On the power play, the Petes failed to score in three opportunities while the Generals scored once in eight chances.
Major Penalties: Jacob Paquette (PBO, Fighting, 5-min. major), Paquette (PBO, Instigating misconduct), Daniel Walker (OSH, Fighting, 5-min. major), John Parker-Jones (PBO, Fighting, 5-min. major), Walker (OSH, Fighting, 5-min. major)
The Stars of the game were: 1. Mason McTavish (Peterborough), 2. Brett Neumann (Oshawa) and 3. Ty Tullio (Oshawa).
