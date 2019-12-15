Owen Sound Attack best North Bay Battalion 3-1

NORTH BAY MEMORIAL GARDENS, NORTH BAY — Mack Guzda made 36 saves leading the Owen Sound Attack to a 3-1 victory over the North Bay Battalion. Matthew Struthers added a goal for the Attack.
Cameron Lamour made 24 saves for North Bay.
The Battalion took an early 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Brad Chenier.
After a scoreless second, the Attack took the lead 3-1 in the third period led by goals from Struthers, Joshua Samanski and Barret Kirwin.
Neither team converted on the power play. The Attack failed to score in their lone opportunity while the Battalion failed to score in three chances.
The Stars of the game were: 1. Mack Guzda (Owen Sound), 2. Matthew Struthers (Owen Sound) and 3. Cameron Lamour (North Bay).
