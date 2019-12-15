Windsor Spitfires double up London Knights 6-3

WFCU CENTRE, WINDSOR — Tyler Angle had two goals and an assist leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 6-3 victory over the London Knights in OHL action. Egor Afanasyev added a goal and two assists for the Spitfires.

Ryan Merkley had a goal and two assists for the Knights.

The Spitfires led 4-1 at the end of the first period led by a goal from Luke Boka, a pair from Angle and a goal from Afanasyev. Billy Moskal scored for the Knights.

The Knights gained ground in the second period, trailing 5-3 after goals from Matvey Guskov and Merkley. Daniel D'Amico scored for Windsor.