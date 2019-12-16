Province lifts ‘monkey’ off HCA’s back, Ferguson says

Hamilton Conservation Authority chair Lloyd Ferguson says the province has backed off from an August letter suggesting his agency should stop running parks and recreation programs in favour of focusing on core functions like flood prevention.

The Ancaster councillor said he got a reassuring response when he raised the letter with the environment ministry’s top bureaucrat at a Dec. 9 meeting in Markham hosted by Conservation Ontario, the umbrella group for the province’s 36 authorities.

Ferguson said deputy minister Serge Imbrogno told the session of about 150 chairs and chief administrative officers that authorities can continue offering non-core programs if they have the support of their local municipalities, as is the case in Hamilton.

“It’s outstanding news. That was a real monkey on our back,” said Ferguson, noting he unsuccessfully sought a similar commitment in an Oct. 22 meeting with senior environment ministry officials.

“If you take that letter at face value you would have to shut down all our conservation areas to the public,” he said. “It puts our employees at ease, too. You have 250 employees, particularly summer employees, that’s important work to them.”

Environment minister Jeff Yurek created a stir with the Aug. 16 letter, which asked all authorities to “refocus their efforts on the delivery of programs and services related to their core mandate,” suggesting doing so would reduce levies to municipalities.

Core programs he listed included risk of natural hazards; conservation and management of land owned or controlled by authorities; drinking water source protection; protection of the Lake Simcoe watershed; and programs or services prescribed by regulation.

The missive appeared to rule out other Hamilton authority offerings, like conservation areas, outdoor education programs, Westfield Heritage Village and popular events like the Christie Antique and Vintage Show.

Ferguson said those non-core functions, including running Confederation Beach Park and Wild Waterworks for the city, generate about $8 million in annual fees and a small profit to help manage Hamilton’s watersheds.

“One of our biggest problems right now is we’re too popular and we get too many people coming out to our facilities, and to shut them down would be bizarre,” he said.