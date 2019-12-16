Environment ministry order sets out requirements for infamous Waterdown Garden Supplies site

An environment ministry order issued against the infamous Waterdown Garden Supplies property in Flamborough has imposed a timeline and several requirements to assess the damage from the mountains of fill that have been deposited on-site.
But public comments attached to the ministry's order express deep frustration from nearby residents and concerned citizens that the problem was allowed to develop in the first place and that they were ignored when they voiced concerns.
The ministry has been investigating allegations contaminated material was dumped on the 40-hectare rural property just west of Peters Corners on Highway 5. It's alleged more than 24,000 loads of soil were dumped on the Troy property since the summer of 2018.
Aerial photos of the property obtained by The Spectator appear to show piles of discarded tires, as well as large piles of material that are alleged to be either shingles or asphalt. At the time, some of the piles were 10 metres high.
The order was issued against Havana Group Supplies Inc., Waterdown Garden Supplies Ltd. and four principals of the two companies.
Havana Group Supplies Inc. is a construction-related company that was the subject of an extensive Spectator investigation in April highlighting the company's questionable business practices. One of Havana Group's minority owners is alleged to be Hamilton mobster Pat Musitano, who was shot multiple times on April 25 shortly after leaving an early-morning meeting in Mississauga with a lawyer who has been acting on behalf of Havana Group Supplies.
The ministry's order imposes a number of conditions on the two companies and their principals.
Among the requirements:
• By Nov. 7, no further material is to be received at the site until the ministry confirms all of the order's requirements are in compliance;
• By Nov. 29, a qualified environmental expert had to be hired who will assess all of the fill received at the site since April 1, 2018;
• By Dec. 13, the qualified expert was to implement risk management steps to contain run-off and prevent off-site adverse effects;
• By Dec. 13, the qualified expert was to provide a written report to the environment ministry setting out the risk management steps taken;
• By March 2, a licensed well contractor must submit a report to the ministry providing an assessment of the groundwater monitoring wells on-site.
Failure to comply with a ministry order is considered an offence under Ontario's Environmental Protection Act.
Individuals convicted for the first time of such an offence are liable for fines up to $50,000 per day for each day in violation of the order.
Corporations convicted for the first time are liable for fines up to $250,000 per day for each day in violation of the order.
The companies, in conjunction with the qualified expert, will also have to provide the ministry a plan for removing material from the site that exceeds certain levels of contamination.
But there is no requirement in the order that will force the companies and principals to remove all of the material that has been dumped at the site.
Some of the commenters who responded to the environment ministry said the order isn't nearly strong enough. One deemed the order "too little, too late."
"Past performance of these companies is a clear predictor of future performance," one commenter wrote. "This community does not want to be on continual alert for environmentally degrading practices at (Waterdown Garden).
"We do not share the MOE's optimism that permits and work orders will lead to changed practices. Total secession of operations is the desired outcome."
Others were angry the situation was allowed to get out of hand and that their concerns were ignored.
"Many of us in the rural area close to the Hwy. 5 site ... have tried to raise concerns to officials of the local and provincial government about the soil dump and the non-stop parade of dump trucks in 2018," one commenter wrote. "We were largely ignored till (2019) when allegations of 'mob' connections were made."
"You already know what is on the site. You already know that all the 'principals' will be protected from consequences by the bankruptcy of Waterdown Garden," the commenter added. "All that this inquiry will do is acknowledge that the site must be cleaned up likely at the expense of the taxpayer and no Ontario or City of Hamilton government official will be named as 'responsible' for letting this happen."
"Last year there were a suspected 24,000 loads of soil delivered to this site on Hwy 5," another commenter wrote. "I would like to know how on earth it was let to go on for so long?"
"All government parties were deliberately finding loopholes so as to not take action and always ignored neighbours' complaints," wrote another. "All stated issues in this order were discussed in meetings with MOE, police and city officials, and always brushed aside."
