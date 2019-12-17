Hamilton bullying review pushes back report deadline

Three McMaster University experts who will advise Hamilton’s public board on how to prevent bullying following October’s stabbing death of a 14-year-old high school student are being given an extra four months to file their final report.

Trustees on Monday agreed to give the Safe Schools review panel until the end of September after hearing that an original May 31 deadline wouldn’t allow enough time for a second round of consultation on interim findings.

Education director Manny Figueiredo said the panel, appointed on Nov. 12, will hold a minimum of 20 “engagement sessions” with students, parents, staff, community partners and other stakeholders over the next three months.

It is also scheduled to launch an online survey in January for those unable to make the sessions or more comfortable providing input that way, he said.

Figueiredo said the process may identify additional voices that need to be heard, and the panel’s goal is to report the consultation results to trustees by the end of May, allowing the summer to draft recommendations in the final report.

“You don’t want the final report to trustees and (have) the community say we didn’t get a chance to review whether it actually captured what we were saying and recommending,” he said.

“By having a consultation report, you can go back to the community and state, ‘This is what we’re proposing. We believe it captures what we’ve heard. Any final thoughts?’”

Despite backing the extension, Wards 1 and 2 trustee Christine Bingham said she’s worried how it will be perceived by those pressing for immediate solutions to bullying, urging the board to communicate the reasons in “clear, concise layman’s terms.”

“I’m more concerned about the families that are going, ‘What in the world? Because we want something done now. What is going on now?’” she said. “Usually, you would extend something at the end of the process.”

But Mountain trustee Dawn Danko, who moved the recommended extension, said Sept. 30 is a more realistic deadline, including because it took the board two weeks longer than planned to appoint the panel.