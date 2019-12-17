The cannabis diet: Edibles bring new meaning to overeating

In Canopy drinks such as sparkling water, the two mg THC will come in 30 millilitre "shots."

In 150 ml bottles, that amounts to five individual "shots" for a total THC count of 10 mg for the entire bottle.

Health Canada requires that a package contain a maximum of 10 mg of THC.

"If the regulations open up to larger formats or multiple packs we'll be right there with it to be in sync with regulations but for now this is the pathway forward," Weaver said.

As for the range of flavours available in cannabis products, "there is nothing we are employing in our beverages that is not already in market in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages," said Weaver, who previously worked in the brewery business.

Innovations at Canopy Growth are enabling the company to produce products that do not take as long to activate in the metabolism of a consumer, as has been the traditional issue related to the late-onset effects with edibles.

"Our goal is to actually mimic the onset time of an alcoholic beverage with a faster onset time than traditional edible," Weaver said. "But just like every edible consumed, we say start low and go slow."

Canopy Growth is placing heavy emphasis on cannabis-infused chocolate, in part because of the company's location in Smith Falls, Ont. in a former Hershey factory. Cocoa is directly sourced from South America and prepared in the facility.

"If you're looking for the world's finest cannabis dark chocolate, we have the right secret sauce," Weaver said.

Non-activated samples delivered to this newsroom for tasting came individual wrapped in four centimetre squares with names like "Bean and Bud," "Tokyo Smoke" and "Tweed." In THC activated form, these chocolates would include a warning label.

The "Penelope and Sea Salt," chocolate was found to be tantalizing to some tastebuds in this unofficial sample.

