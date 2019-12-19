UPDATE: HSR strike averted - bus services running Thursday

The city of Hamilton and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 have reached a tentative agreement. There will be no disruption to service today.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec.18) the city announced the parties had met and were able to resolve the remaining issues in dispute. The agreement is subject to ratification by the ATU membership and city council.

Further details will be released upon ratification.

ATU Local 107 represents HSR bus operators, mechanics and other transit workers.

The city started advising the public to start thinking of alternative transit arrangements if bus drivers went on strike, but the drivers' union hoped it wouldn't come to that.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 president Eric Tuck said Tuesday that the union and city were returning to the bargaining table Wednesday morning and he was "hopeful" the two sides would reach a deal.

"We're down to basically (bargaining over) the money now and we're hopeful that we can reach a collective agreement," Tuck said.

The sticking point remained wages, he said, noting the union is looking for a four-year contract with a two per cent wage increase annually to align with the cost of living. However, it has offered the city a five-year contract with a nine per cent wage increase — or 1.8 per cent annually.

The union was in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 19.