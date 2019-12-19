UPDATE: HSR strike averted - bus services running Thursday

The city of Hamilton and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 have reached a tentative agreement. There will be no disruption to service today.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec.18) the city announced the parties had met and were able to resolve the remaining issues in dispute. The agreement is subject to ratification by the ATU membership and city council.
Further details will be released upon ratification.
ATU Local 107 represents HSR bus operators, mechanics and other transit workers.
The city started advising the public to start thinking of alternative transit arrangements if bus drivers went on strike, but the drivers' union hoped it wouldn't come to that.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 107 president Eric Tuck said Tuesday that the union and city were returning to the bargaining table Wednesday morning and he was "hopeful" the two sides would reach a deal.
"We're down to basically (bargaining over) the money now and we're hopeful that we can reach a collective agreement," Tuck said.
The sticking point remained wages, he said, noting the union is looking for a four-year contract with a two per cent wage increase annually to align with the cost of living. However, it has offered the city a five-year contract with a nine per cent wage increase — or 1.8 per cent annually.
The union was in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 19.
If a settlement wasn't reached, the union would mandate job action, but the first action would likely be to eliminate voluntary overtime, which would reduce service. The union would try to give passengers a week's notice before moving forward with that action, Tuck said.
Suggested options in the event of a strike included carpooling with neighbours or co-workers, accessing SmartCommuteHamilton.ca for information about Hamilton's free carpool matching system, walking or cycling, and working from home.
The last collective agreement expired December 2018.
Bargaining has been ongoing for 21 days, Tuck said, noting 15 days were tied up with arguing about access to bathrooms.
Mid-November, the union voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer from the city.
The ATU represents approximately 800 city employees, including 560 bus drivers.
The city noted in its release that employees with the city's accessible transit service, Disabled and Aged Regional Transportation System (DARTS), is not part of ATU and would not directly be affected by a labour disruption.
katrinaclarke@thespec.com
905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke
