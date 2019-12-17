Bell time changes may give Hamilton students extra sleep

Students at some of Hamilton’s public and Catholic schools may get to sleep in a little later next September, depending on the outcome of a review of start and finish times that hopes to cut 40 school buses to eliminate an ongoing driver shortage.

Parameters for a pending bell-time optimization study set 9:30 a.m. as the latest start time to the school day — up from 9:10 a.m. for elementary students at both boards and public high school students, and 8:30 a.m. for Catholic high schools.

The earliest start time will be 8 a.m., as is already the case for all but elementary Catholic students, who now begin their day no earlier than 8:20 a.m.

But school will finish up to 20 minutes later — as late as 3:50 p.m. — for some elementary students at both boards.

The latest dismissal time for high school students at the public board is going down 15 minutes, to 3 p.m., while it’s going up to 3:15 p.m. at the Catholic board from 2:48 p.m.

The parameters set a maximum one-hour overall change for any one school.

Manny Figueiredo, education director for the public board, said parents and students should learn whether their bell times are changing by mid-February to allow them to adjust by the start of school next September.

He said the consortium that oversees busing for both boards has indicated about half of all schools can expect a change, although it could be as little as five minutes to the start or end of the day.

“Why is this critical? It allows one bus driver, or one bus, to add more runs to a route, and that’s how you can eliminate 40 buses,” Figueiredo told trustees at their final meeting of the year on Dec. 16.

He said cutting the number of buses is also fiscally prudent because contracts with existing providers end after next school year, and other boards have seen new contract rise by 30 per cent, which would add $900,000 to the board’s bill.