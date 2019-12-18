Cold alert issued for Hamilton

Baby, it's cold outside.
Hamilton's Medical Officer of Health is issuing a Cold Weather Alert effective tonight, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to hit -15 degrees Celsius or -20 with the wind chill.
This alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.
Environment Canada says to expect flurries today, with local amounts totalling only 2 cm. Temperatures will fall to minus 7 this afternoon. But with the wind chill, it will feel like -16 degrees Celsius this afternoon and -22 degrees Celsius overnight into Thursday morning.
Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health, explains the city's Medical Officer.
Wind always makes it feel colder, and increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
During extreme cold weather conditions, residents are asked to visit, or check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbours.
The City of Hamilton has notified community agencies who work with people who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness.
Each of those agencies, including Salvation Army, will implement their policies and procedures with regards to cold weather.
City of Hamilton Recreation Centres are available during regular hours for those who need to keep warm and the MacNab Transit Terminal will stay open until HSR service ends.
Members of the public can report the location of a person in need of shelter to the Salvation Army at 905-527-1444 Ext. 0.
The best place for you during a Cold Alert is indoors. If you must be outside:
•Dress in layers of clothing. Keep inner layers dry. Wet clothing increases the risk of cold injury.
•Protect you face, ears and hands with a scarf, hat, and gloves
•To protect your feet, socks must be dry. Wool is a good material to keep your feet dry.
•Drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol
•Avoid strenuous exercise
For information about Hamilton's community cold response visit hamilton.ca/cold.
