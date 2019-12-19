UPDATE: Cold alert cancelled in Hamilton

A cold alert for the city of Hamilton was cancelled Thursday.

The city's Medical Officer of Health initiated the alert on December 18, 2019. Temperatures are no longer at or below minus 15 degrees Celsius or minus 20 degrees Celsius with wind chill.

Today, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies, with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/hr. The daily high will be minus 6 degrees Celsius but with the wind chill it will feel like minus 22 this morning and minus 10 degrees Celsius this afternoon. UV index 1 or low. Tonight, wind chill near minus 14.

For information about Hamilton's community cold response visit hamilton.ca/cold.