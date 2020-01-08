Flamborough's Voices Against Bullying looks to build momentum in 2020

After coming together in the wake of a tragedy, members of the Voices Against Bullying group have started the new year with optimism, and hopes of building on the momentum that began just two months ago.

“I think when we started this, we expected it was going to be a whole lot more difficult to get face to face with people at (the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board) who have the power to make changes,” said Rev. Ryk Brown, the Voices Against Bullying action team member.

“I think it quickly caught us off guard by how willing they were to meet with us, and in fact how they reached out to us and initiated conversations with us," Brown said.

What started as a Facebook group following the stabbing death of Hamilton teen Devan Selvey-Bracci outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, Voices Against Bullying quickly became an action group, hosting its first forum that brought people together to hear tales of pain, suffering and healing.

Since then, parents have told group members that they are seeing changes in how bullying incidents are being handled by schools.

“For me, I’m taking encouragement from seeing those kinds of things happening and I think that’s a factor of some of the work we’ve been doing," said Brown of the progress made in such a short period of time, adding "it’s a factor of the board’s willingness to look at themselves and how to do things differently."

Voices Against Bullying action team members aren't waiting on the board’s Safe Schools bullying prevention review panel report to be released later this year. They are already working their networks, connecting people with professionals and resources to keep pushing toward putting an end to bullying.

Group founder and local resident Julie Schaafsma will be featured on an episode of "The Agenda" with Steve Paikin this month, when she will discuss the group and anti-bullying efforts in Hamilton.

In February, the group will host another community forum and hopes to update residents on the bullying review panel's progress.

“In terms of upcoming priorities that’s for sure our No. 1, because we’re expecting the panel’s going to be talking to a lot of people and we’re only anticipating, or at least planning on having, one kick at that can,” said Brown.