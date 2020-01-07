Sanitation capacity leads to Waterdown childcare centre timeline back up

Plans for a childcare centre at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School in Waterdown are still held up by sanitation capacity issues.

The Hamilton-Wetnworth Catholic District School Board is anxiously awaiting an opportunity to meet with city officials to discuss alternatives that would get the project flowing.

Paul Ferrie, the board’s senior manager of facilities management services, previously alerted trustees to the city’s sanitation capacity issues. In his most recent verbal report to elected officials, Ferrie reiterated that the board is ready to proceed with next steps but can’t move forward with current plans until city infrastructure upgrades are complete. These aren’t expected until April 2021, he said.

Board staff would like to present alternatives -- including the removal of some of the flush toilets in the main building -- for city approvals but have yet to secure a meeting with staff.