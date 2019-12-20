‘We gave it a good go’: Waterdown's Riverin Kitchens and Baths to close after 54 years

The business began as Riverin Wood Products in 1966, with John making unpainted furniture. In 1967, George joined, and within a few years they found their niche in the kitchen and bathroom renovation market, providing their own handcrafted cabinets for the total renovation needs of their clients.

“Our neighbour needed a kitchen,” said George, who lives in Burlington. “That started the whole thing.”

In 1984, the business moved into its Dundas Street East showroom and joined forces with Elmwood Kitchens and Kitchen Craft Cabinetry to offer a high-quality product with an even greater selection of styles, colours and options.

George or John personally oversaw every project completed by the business’ installers, who brought 30 years experience to the table.

In retirement, John said they hope to do a bit of travelling.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our two sisters in Quebec City,” John said.

The business is for sale, and John, who lives above the Dundas Street East premises, said they plan to rent out the space.

The business will have a thank-you sale over the remainder of December, with all displays and items between 60 and 90 per cent off.

For more information, visit www.riverin.ca.