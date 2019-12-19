Mississauga Steelheads defeat Windsor Spitfires 5-4 in shootout victory

WFCU CENTRE, WINDSOR — The Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Windsor Spitfires 5-4in a shootout in Ontario Hockey League action. Cole Schwindt added two goals and added an assist for the Steelheads.

Egor Afanasyev scored a goal and

Tyler Angle had a goal and an assist for Windsor.

The Spitfires took an early 2-0 lead in the first period after goals from Angle and Chris Playfair.

The Steelheads tied the score 2-2 in the second period after goals from Charlie Callaghan and Schwindt.

The score was tied 4-4 after three periods, sending the game to overtime. Schwindt and James Hardie scored for Mississauga while Curtis Douglas and Afanasyev scored for the Spitfires.

After a scoreless overtime period, scored to lead the Steelheads to a shootout victory. Afanasyev and Daniel D'Amico scored for the Spitfires.

On the power play, the Steelheads scored once in three opportunities while the Spitfires scored two goals with the man advantage.

The Stars of the game were: 1. Egor Afanasyev (Windsor), 2. Cole Schwindt (Mississauga) and 3. Tyler Angle (Windsor).