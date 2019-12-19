Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds trounce Barrie Colts 8-3

COLTS CENTRE, BARRIE — Rory Kerins scored two goals and added two assists leading the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to an 8-3 victory over the Barrie Colts. Cole MacKay added two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds.

The Greyhounds led 4-2 at the end of the first period led by goals from Joe Carroll, Kerins, MacKay and Billy Constantinou. Jason Willms and Tyler Tucker scored for the Colts.

The Greyhounds extended their lead to 6-3 in the second period after goals from Kerins and Cullen McLean. Tyson Foerster scored for the Colts.

Sault Ste. Marie added on in the third, extending their lead to 8-3 after goals from MacKay and Carroll.