Ottawa delaying changes to stock options tax

Ottawa is delaying changes to the way employee stock options are taxed that were announced in the spring budget.

The federal government says it is still reviewing input received during consultations earlier this year and as a result the proposed changes will not come into force on the previously proposed date of Jan. 1, 2020.

Under the current rules, employee stock option benefits are taxed at half the normal rate of personal income — the same rate as capital gains.

The plan in the spring budget put a $200,000 annual cap on the stock-option grants that get the preferential treatment, but only for employees of large firms.