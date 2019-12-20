London Knights shut out Sudbury Wolves 1-0

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — The London Knights defeated the Sudbury Wolves 1-0 in OHL action.

The first two periods were scoreless.

The Knights took the lead 1-0 in the third period on a goal by Jonathan Gruden.

Neither team converted on the power play. The Knights failed to score in four opportunities while the Wolves also failed to score in four chances.

Major Penalties: Matvey Guskov (LDN, Abuse of an official misconduct)

The Stars of the game were: 1. Christian Purboo (), 2. () and 3. ().